Chicken dealers down shutters, poultry farmers call protest unnecessary

June 15, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Around 20,000 retail chicken dealers downed shutters across Kerala on Thursday protesting against what they alleged is an attempt to keep the price of the meat on the boil as there appears to be a revival of demand in the market. P. S. Usman, secretary of Kerala State Chicken Traders’ Samithi said chicken was selling in the range of ₹165-170 a kg. The price rise has been steep, he said and claimed sales had dipped considerably over a fortnight. Mr. Usman claimed most chicken sellers are unable to cope with the situation because sales have fallen about 60 to 70%. The retailers have threatened to resort to more pronounced action, including an indefinite closure of shops if the trend continued. The token protest on Thursday drew considerable support from the members of the Samithi, he added. However, All Kerala Poultry Federation, representing the interests of poultry farmers in the State, said that the strike by the dealers was uncalled for. Chicken prices are ruling high across India. It is not true that the meat price is high only in Kerala, said a spokesman for the federation. One of the reasons for the rising price is the revival in demand with the onset of the rains. The fact is that the weight of the birds had come down considerably during the heavy summer months with the birds eating little and drinking too much water to cope with the temperature. As a result there is a shortage of chicken in the market. At the same time, the entire lot of local farmers keeping birds for meat has dwindled considerably because of the severe summer season that preceded the rains, claimed the federation spokesman. The shortage of chicken meat is visible in the way prices are ruling high in States like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, he added. According to data provided by the federation, chicken price is ₹148 a kg in Telangana, ₹143 in Karnataka and ₹132 in Tamil Nadu as on June 13. The Kerala price is ₹136 a kg. The poultry farmers have warned that if the retailers resort to an indefinite action, the farmers will be forced to reach out to the consumers directly using their own sales channels. The federation also claimed that the one-day protest did not have significant support from the dealers.

