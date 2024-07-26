Cheriyakadavu still battered by sea waves

The Cheriyakadavu area in Chellanam panchayat continues to bear the brunt of sea incursion triggered by rough sea conditions and heavy spells of wind.

There are seven houses along the Cheriyakadavu coast, and water has entered all of them. However, the residents have refused to move out, said V.T. Sebastian, a resident of Chellanam and leader of a people’s group demanding comprehensive measures to contain sea erosion in the coastal panchayat.

Sea incursion at Cheriyakadavu resumed after a lull of around a fortnight. Sea incursion caused by high waves has continued for more than a week now, and all houses get flooded at some point during the day, he added.

The high waves lash the seawall, and the water crosses over the granite wall to the compounds of houses during heavy rain accompanied by frequent bouts of wind.