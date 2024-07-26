GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cheriyakadavu still battered by sea waves

Published - July 26, 2024 01:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Sea incursions at Cheriyakadavu in Chellanam.

Sea incursions at Cheriyakadavu in Chellanam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Cheriyakadavu area in Chellanam panchayat continues to bear the brunt of sea incursion triggered by rough sea conditions and heavy spells of wind.

There are seven houses along the Cheriyakadavu coast, and water has entered all of them. However, the residents have refused to move out, said V.T. Sebastian, a resident of Chellanam and leader of a people’s group demanding comprehensive measures to contain sea erosion in the coastal panchayat.

Sea incursion at Cheriyakadavu resumed after a lull of around a fortnight. Sea incursion caused by high waves has continued for more than a week now, and all houses get flooded at some point during the day, he added.

The high waves lash the seawall, and the water crosses over the granite wall to the compounds of houses during heavy rain accompanied by frequent bouts of wind.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / flood / sea level rise

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.