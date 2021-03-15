Cherishing the gift of public education

Govt. HSS, Vennala, rolls out enrolment campaign with ‘Sammanavandi’

It is not the first time that the Government Higher Secondary School, Vennala, is treading the offbeat track.

Teachers, PTA representatives, and alumni of the institution visited houses of students, who won awards in various art competitions, in its decorated school bus with gifts during the weekend. “The initiative titled ‘Sammanavandi’ [a vehicle loaded with gifts] was also aimed at creating awareness among people about the recent additions to the school’s infrastructure and the slew of measures that have been taken to promote inclusive education, including for differently abled students. We wanted to drive home the point that the school has sound infrastructure and a team of qualified and committed teachers,” said Jolly Sebastian, Headmistress of the school’s upper primary and high school sections, which alone have 490 students.

“Over the years, many parents in the vicinity preferred to seek admission for their kids in unaided schools located far away, since they were not aware of the development projects taking place in our school. The mad rush to seek admission in unaided English medium schools, which charge hefty fees, has been occurring despite the fact that our school has a full-fledged English medium section. In this circumstance, we decided to embark on the outreach programme. Drivers of the autorickshaw stand in front of the school pooled in with banners listing the school’s unique achievements, that were fixed at the front and rear of the school bus. There was good response from parents and students to the campaign,” she said.

The institution has teachers trained in imparting education to differently abled students, while 40 students from other States are given additional help under the Roshni scheme.

“The school recently added a new UP school building using ₹1-crore MLA fund of P.T. Thomas. Likewise, the foundation stone for a higher secondary block comprising classrooms and labs, a ₹3-crore KIIFB-funded project, was recently laid. Our aim during the campaign was to promote public education, since the image of government schools is slowly improving,” said Dennis Valiyanthara, president of the school’s PTA.

“Few know that the school dates back to over 100 years. It is among the few government schools in the State to have its own band group. It also has a dedicated Student Police Cadet (SPC) and Red Cross unit. A team from the school also won State-level acclaim in Hindi role play contest,” he said.

It is also on the lookout for sponsors for its initiative to provide notebooks and financial help to students in distress.