Cheranalloor water supply project gets a fillip

₹21 crore allotted for the process, says MLA

There might soon be an end in sight to the long-standing water shortage woes of the residents of Cheranalloor. An amount of ₹21 crore has been allotted for a water supply project for the area, and the tender process to lay pipelines is complete, according to T.J. Vinod, MLA.

Funds have been allotted under the Rebuild Kerala initiative and will go towards laying pipelines that will connect the Thammanam pump house to the overhead tank at Vadathode, Kunnumpuram. Technical sanction to lay the pipelines was obtained, Mr. Vinod said, according to a release here.

Work on the overhead tank at Vadathode, which will have a capacity of 15 lakh litres, began in 2019 under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) project and is set to be complete in about eight months.

Once uninterrupted pumping to Vadathode begins, Cheranalloor could get about 6 million litres a day (mld) of water, up from the current supply of about 3.5 mld.