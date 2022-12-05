Cheranalloor water supply project complete

  1. EPaper
December 05, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Work on a new drinking water supply system in Cheranalloor panchayat is complete. The mainstay of the new arrangements, a water tank on the border between the panchayat and the Kochi Corporation, had been completed earlier. Work on laying new pipelines to augment waterflow to the tank and tests on the water tank have now been completed, says a communication from the Public Relations department here on Monday.

The new tank has the capacity to store 15 million litres of water and is the most important segment in the ₹7.75-crore project. Besides the aerial tank, a two-lakh-litre capacity ground level tank too is ready for commissioning.

Water to the Chernalloor tank will be supplied through the Aluva-Thammanam 1,200-mm pipeline. It is expected that water shortage in the suburban areas of Kochi can be addressed through the new arrangements.

