Chennithala terms Brahmapuram plant a major scam

March 11, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday dubbed the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant as a major corruption scam in the State.

Speaking to media persons here, he demanded a probe into the matter to bring the guilty before the law. The government has hardly done anything to expose those responsible for the fire. He alleged that it was meant to protect CPI(M) leaders and those close to the party. He called for a comprehensive probe.

Not even a first information report (FIR) has been registered. A metro city like Kochi has been choked for the past 10 days. Many people have developed health complications after inhaling the smoke. Despite many people getting hospitalised, the government and the Kochi Corporation have done precious little, he alleged.

The Chief Minister has not responded to the issue, Mr. Chennithala said. Even Mulanthuruthy along the eastern suburb of the city has been affected. People have been reduced to hostages inside their own homes, he added.

The government should immediately intervene in the matter. The corrupt should be exposed. The government should clarify how long people will have to inhale this poisonous gas.

Mr. Chennithala also said that it was for the Congress high command to take disciplinary action against M.K. Raghavan. Party discipline is applicable to all.

He said that every allegation he had raised about the diplomatic gold smuggling case during his term as the Leader of the Opposition had been proved correct. The offices of the Chief Minister and Finance Minister are involved in the case. He asked why the Chief Minister was not initiating legal action against Swapna Suresh if her allegations were false. The probe into the case got frozen when it entered the most critical phase. It was owing to the unholy nexus between the CPI(M) and the BJP, Mr. Chennithala alleged.