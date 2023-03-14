Chennithala slams CPI(M) over police action at Kochi Corporation office

March 14, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday took a dig at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], saying that if the party wanted to convene a meeting of its councillors alone then that better be held at Lenin Centre, the CPI(M)’s district office.

He warned of a stiff response to the alleged police assault on United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors, including women, who turned up for the emergency council meeting at the Kochi Corporation office on Monday. Mr. Chennithala was opening the Corporation office march organised by the Youth Congress in protest against the alleged police violence.

What happened at the Corporation office was unheard of in democracy. Stopping Opposition councillors from attending the council meeting for protesting against immersing Kochi in toxic smoke amounted to violation of the basic tenets of democracy, he said.

Mr. Chennithala alleged mystery in the agreement (entered into by the Corporation for waste management) with a company linked to the CPI(M). The security deposit was a mere 2% in a contract worth ₹54 crore. The company had the obligation to install a firefighting system and pay compensation. Not registering a first information report or conducting a probe into the fire breakout reeked of conspiracy, he added.

The government was replicating the same approach it followed in the Corporation in the Assembly as well, said Mr. Chennithala. He visited injured UDF councillors at a hospital.

The protest march, which began from the District Congress Committee (DCC) office, was stopped by a huge police posse led by an Assistant Commissioner using barricades. Youth Congress district president Tito Antony presided over the meeting. DCC president Mohammed Shiyas and a host of Congress leaders were present.