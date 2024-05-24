GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennithala moves HC against Lok Ayukta Act amendment

Published - May 24, 2024 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has filed a writ petition before the High Court challenging the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Act, 2022, which empowers the government to take a decision on a declaration made by the Lok Ayukta for the removal of a public servant found guilty of corruption or maladministration.

According to his petition, the amendment had interfered with the functioning of the Lok Ayukta, affecting its judicial independence. He said that the amendment virtually deleted Section 14 of the Act which required a public servant to vacate his or her office immediately on the declaration of the Lok Ayukta. The amendments were against the concept of separation of powers envisaged under the Constitution and against the independence of the judiciary.

