Chennithala demands probe into deals in IT, Industries departments

May 04, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KOCHI

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded a comprehensive probe into all the deals in the Information Technology (IT) and Industries departments since 2018, especially those involving Keltron.

The silence maintained by the Chief Minister in the face of allegations of corruption in the AI camera deal amounted to admitting guilt. The Chief Minister and the CPI(M) State secretary were at a loss of words when confronted with allegations, he said.

The LDF government has acquired expertise in scientifically carrying out corruption. The Sprinkler deal and the illegal steps taken to allow foreign trawlers to exploit fishery resources were some of the clandestine deals carried out by the previous LDF government. The AI camera project is one such corrupt deal, Mr. Chennithala alleged.

The State government carried out an organised loot of public funds in K-Fon and AI camera projects. The IT department became the hub of corruption since the appointment of a senior bureaucrat as its Secretary, he said.

The Congress leader alleged that a plot for loot was prepared much before the Safe Kerala project was conceived.