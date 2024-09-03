GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennithala demands probe by Central agency into Anvar’s allegations

Published - September 03, 2024 04:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Ramesh Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the truth about the expose by P. V. Anvar, MLA, will emerge only through a probe either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or some other Central agency.

Talking to reporters here on September 1 (Monday), Mr. Chennithala accused the Chief Minister and Ministers of ‘being in the grip of the underworld’.

“The Secretariat has emerged to be the hub of underworld activities. Mr. Anvar has alleged that the gold smuggling is taking place with the knowledge of the ADGP.”

“Previously, action against gold smuggling through the airports used to be a concerted operation of the police, customs and the Central Reserve Police Force. But now the whole scene has changed with the police tracking down the gold smugglers who evade Customs.”

“In fact, the police are in the grip of the underworld behind gold smuggling. The Chief Minister’s Office has become a den of underworld and anti-social activities,” alleged Mr. Chennithala.

“Phones of MLAs and Ministers are being tapped. Who is controlling these activities from the police headquarters? Who is exploiting the system meant for tapping the phone calls for preventing Maoist and anti-national activities?” he asked.

