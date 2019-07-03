Chennai IIT team arrives today

A five-member team from the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, will reach here on Wednesday to assess the impact of demolition of the flats at Maradu.

It is on a request from the State government that the team is visiting Kochi.

The team is expected to visit the building complexes around 10 a.m. The Environment Department and the Maradu Municipality have deputed officials to provide assistance to the visiting team.

The State government had sought to know the environmental impact of the demolition of the apartment complexes, as ordered by the Supreme Court.

The court had ordered the demolition of four apartment complexes for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone guidelines.

Review petition

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is expected to consider the review petition filed by the builders during the third week of this month.

Some of the residents of the apartments have also moved the apex court stating that they were not heard when the case was decided. They have listed the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority as a respondent in the case.