Chendamangalam weavers see a revival of fortunes with Onam sales

Initiative by cooperative bank comes to their aid

The Chendamangalam brand of handwoven dress materials has seen a revival of fortunes with the intervention of Chendamangalam Service Cooperative Bank even as weavers societies have appealed to the State government to increase return on weaving school uniforms under a government programme.

Ajith Kumar Gothuruthu, secretary of Chendamangalam Karimpadam Weaving Cooperative H191, said the new initiative had seen creating fresh orders worth more than ₹5 lakh during the week. Most of the stocks are being sold now, he said . The service cooperative bank had introduced a scheme in which cooperative bank members paid ₹1,000 and the bank would pay for ₹1,500 worth of products to weaving cooperatives.

Most of the products included saris, double dhotis, shirt pieces and shirts as well as churidar materials. Silk masks have been a great hit with the buyers, said Mr. Kumar.

He said that the free school uniform programme of the State government had taken off well. However, cooperative societies were being paid ₹3.98 for each metre of woven cloth. If the payment can be raised to ₹10 per metre, the societies would be able to stand on their feet given the current rise in expenses including electricity charges, he said.

The Karimpadam society had around 16 uniform looms with about 10,000 pairs of uniforms being churned out. The yearly turnover was about 10,000 metres, he added.

Handloom cooperative veteran T.S. Baby said bulk of the yearly handloom products are sold during Onam season. About 65% of the sales take place during the season. The Chendamangalam weaving industry suffered immensely from the two years of floods in 2018 and 2019, and from the pandemic last year.