Chendamangalam weavers draw up strategies for survival

Handloom weavers in Chendamangalam have drawn up plans to sell stock held up due to the COVID-19 lockdown and subsequent market slowdown.
The North Pravur Cooperative Circle, which includes hundreds of weavers in the cooperative sector, has around 24 weaving societies, of which 13 continue to be on the rolls, and eight are active.
The floods of 2018 and 2019 exposed the weaving societies to great travails and just as they were coming out of their troubles, with support from various agencies, the COVID-19 lockdown and slowdown in the market caused almost irreparable damage to their business.
However, the societies, with help from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and by garnering their own resources, have decided to find a way out of their troubles.
Sources in the weaving industry said the weavers had stock worth around ₹3.2 crore, and their plans to sell them include an exhibition of products to be organised in Kochi later this month.
Despite holding such large stocks, the weavers have continued to work at their looms because it is their only source of income.
The Chendamangalam weaving society is run mostly by women, who account for nearly 95% of the weavers.
Even workers in allied areas are mostly women.
