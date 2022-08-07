Kochi

Chendamangalam handloom village project to be completed in 2023: Industries Minister P. Rajeeve

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 07, 2022 20:45 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 20:45 IST

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said that the handloom village project at Chendamangalam will be completed in 2023. He was inaugurating a function organised under the auspices of the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles and Ernakulam District Industries Centre in connection with the observance of National Handloom Day on Sunday.

Mr. Rajeeve said the foundation stone for the handloom village comprising a museum, sales stalls, and designer studios would be laid in September. Once completed, the project would attract tourists to Chendamangalam, he added.

The Minister said the government was in the process of launching new Khadi products. The handloom sector would survive only if new products were marketed. He said the weavers in the district could be given a total of ₹4.68 crore as wages from the sale of Khadi uniforms to schools.

The Minister launched two new Khadi products. Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan presided over the function.

