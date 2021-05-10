Chemists demand vaccination on priority

The All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association (AKCDA) has demanded that druggists and employees be given vaccination on priority.

Wholesale distribution centres and godowns of a majority of pharmaceutical companies are in Kochi, and drug dealers and employees in the district are working to deliver drugs across the State in the midst of the epidemic, according to a statement issued by P.V. Tomy, Ernakulam district president, AKCDA.

The association has submitted a petition to the Chief Minister, Health Minister, and the State Drugs Controller. “Hundreds of workers in the region are out of work due to the fear of disease outbreak, leading to a crisis in the State’s drug supply,” the statement said, urging the government to take action immediately.