Chellanam Twenty20, Congress plan no-trust motion in panchayat

The Chellanam panchayat may see a change of regime soon with the Chellanam Twenty20 and the Congress party joining hands to bring a no-confidence motion against panchayat president K.D. Prasad next week.

Charles Biju, president of Chellanam Twenty20, said negotiations were on with the Congress and a decision would be taken within a couple of days. He alleged that though Chellanam Twenty20 had eight members in the 21-member council, the CPI(M)-led ruling council was not giving any priority to the issues raised by the members. “There is a total rejection of our suggestions on the issues facing the people in Chellanam,” said Mr. Biju.

Chellanam block president of the Congress Thomas Gregory said talks with Chellanam Twenty20 were at an advanced stage and the no-confidence motion would be submitted next week. He alleged that the panchayat administration was at a standstill.

However, Mr. Prasad of the CPI(M), which has nine members in the council, said Chellanam Twenty20 had sought people’s support as a non-political body. He denied allegations of a failure in the panchayat administration.

There are four Congress councillors and eight Chellanam Twenty20 councillors, which will make up an easy majority against the Left Democratic Front’s nine councillors if a no-confidence motion is moved. Mr. Prasad was elected president as the Congress party councillors stayed away from voting, giving the LDF a marginal victory of nine against eight.

Both Mr. Biju and Mr. Gregory expressed confidence that the motion would sail through and there would be positive changes in the panchayat administration.