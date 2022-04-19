Chellanam roads to be revamped under Matsyagramam programme

Plan to improve infrastructure, protect village from sea erosion

Roads in Chellanam will be revamped as one of the first steps to improve infrastructure in the coastal village under the Matsyagramam programme, aimed at turning Chellanam into a model fishing village.

The road revamp will be undertaken through the Harbour Engineering department while several other departments are involved in a programme to improve infrastructure and protect the village from severe sea erosion.

The roads being revamped include the Thonithodu-Kalathara Road and Thonithodu bridge, the road along the Ayruveda hospital in Kattiparambu, the road along Moorthikkal temple, St. Antony's Chapel Road, Puthenthode Beach Road, Reethalayam Road, the road between the panchayat office and the Karthyani temple, and the road along Maruvakkad Little Flower Church.

A communication from the Public Relations department said here on Tuesday that information on the roads to be revamped was being collected. The model fishing village programme was introduced after students of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies conducted a house-to-house survey in Chellanam. Various government departments are drawing up their own plan of action based on the findings of the survey.

Work to erect tetrapods along the coast in the first phase of a ₹314-crore project is progressing. The communication said the programme aimed at strengthening all sectors, including agriculture, transport and tourism. Chellanam is among the 10 sea erosion hotspots identified by the government.