Chellanam residents want road beside tetrapod wall to be maintained

May 06, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Residents of coastal Chellanam have demanded that the more than five-metre broad, heavy-duty road built to facilitate the movement of earth moving equipment and tetrapods for erecting the sea protection wall between the fishing harbour and Puthenthodu be maintained and not decommissioned.

The road will be a great asset for the future as it could go a long way in creating opportunities in the tourism sector using beaches in the area, said V.T. Sebastian of Chellanam-Kochi Jankeeya Vedhi, a forum of coastal residents, which has demanded a coastal protection wall between South Chellanam and Fort Kochi.

The Vedhi members feel that if the road is maintained for the future, it will also help take up repair works on the tetrapod wall in the future because the walls will sink marginally every year, giving rise to the need for timely intervention to keep up its height.

Mr. Sebastian said there were tourists who now used the 7.6-km stretch for cycling. Once the entire segment of the tetrapod wall is complete, there will be more than 14 km of coastal road built to heavy specifications for the use of both residents and tourists.

The road has been built on private land with the consent of individual owners. Unless the authorities intervene now, there is a possibility of some individuals reclaiming their land as tetrapod works have been completed. It is, therefore, necessary that the authorities intervene in the matter.

The establishment of sea groynes as part of the protection work, beach formation will be rapid at some points, and they will also be attractions for visitors, both domestic and foreign, the residents feel. Mr. Sebastian said the land for the road could be retained by either paying compensation to the original owners or by getting their consent for maintaining the road.

The road has been built between the tetrapod wall close to the sea shore and houses along the coast. Possible changes in the Coastal Regulation Zone prescriptions can also help residents if the road is maintained as they may be allowed to use the land near the road on the eastern side for construction purposes, he added.

