GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chellanam residents to protest against govt.’s failure to complete tetrapod wall work

Published - May 27, 2024 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of the coastal village of Chellanam have decided to protest against what they called failure of the government to keep its promise to complete the first phase of the tetrapod wall project for coastal protection. The government had sanctioned completion of around 10 km of tetrapod wall along the coast, but the work has been completed only for 7.33 km so far.

Coastal residents under the aegis of Chellanm-Fort Kochi Janakiya Vedi has called for suggestions on a possible mode of protest on June 9 because, they claimed, it was exactly a year since Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine promised the residents that fund for the second phase of the tetrapod wall project from Puthenthode would be sanctioned, and that work would be launched in November 2023.

The Minister at that time was on a visit to the coastal village, and the announcement on the completion of the tetrapod wall project was made at Puthenthode, near Kannamaly. He was on the coast to review the work done on the tetrapod wall.

A spokesman for the Janakiya Vedi said the Minister had told the residents that the second phase would require ₹320 crore, and that the fund would be sanctioned by the government at the earliest. The work was to start in November 2023.

The promise was repeated later in October 2023 when the authorities promised that ₹247 crore had been sanctioned for the sea protection wall, claimed the spokesperson. The group has also invited suggestions from the coastal residents to record their protest against the government failure.

Related Topics

Kochi / sea level rise

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.