Chellanam residents to meet Ministers on Monday

To submit blueprint on measures to protect the coastal area

A delegation of leaders of the Coastal Area Development Agency for Liberation under the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) will meet Ministers Thomas Isaac, J. Mercykutty Amma, K. Krishnankutty, and P. Thilothaman on Monday in Alappuzha and submit the ‘people’s blueprint’ on action to protect the coastal segment between Fort Kochi and Chellanam.

Bishops Joseph Kariyil of Kochi and Jame Anaparamabil of Alappuzha will meet the Ministers to submit the blueprint, which was evolved after wide consultation with experts as well as local people, said Shaji George, KRLCC spokesperson.

The key reason for the erosion of coastal areas under consideration is the continuing dredging operations to maintain the shipping channel serving the Kochi port. The blueprint suggests that the dredged material from the Kochi port area be deposited on the stretch along Fort Kochi and Chellanam to prevent sea erosion and to allow recreation of the coast.

The blueprint also calls for the use of tripods or other man-made structures to prevent sea erosion, in place of granite boulders. Incidentally, granite boulders are no longer available, and concrete structures could be used in the future. Erection of breakwaters can also go a long way in protecting the seashore along the Chellanam coast.

All efforts to protect the coast and its people should be made in collaboration with the local people, the blueprint suggests.