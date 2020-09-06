Chellanam residents to meet Ministers on Monday

A delegation of leaders of the Coastal Area Development Agency for Liberation under the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) will meet Ministers Thomas Isaac, J. Mercykutty Amma, K. Krishnankutty, and P. Thilothaman on Monday in Alappuzha and submit the ‘people’s blueprint’ on action to protect the coastal segment between Fort Kochi and Chellanam.
Bishops Joseph Kariyil of Kochi and Jame Anaparamabil of Alappuzha will meet the Ministers to submit the blueprint, which was evolved after wide consultation with experts as well as local people, said Shaji George, KRLCC spokesperson.
The key reason for the erosion of coastal areas under consideration is the continuing dredging operations to maintain the shipping channel serving the Kochi port. The blueprint suggests that the dredged material from the Kochi port area be deposited on the stretch along Fort Kochi and Chellanam to prevent sea erosion and to allow recreation of the coast.
The blueprint also calls for the use of tripods or other man-made structures to prevent sea erosion, in place of granite boulders. Incidentally, granite boulders are no longer available, and concrete structures could be used in the future. Erection of breakwaters can also go a long way in protecting the seashore along the Chellanam coast.
All efforts to protect the coast and its people should be made in collaboration with the local people, the blueprint suggests.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath