Chellanam residents to block highway demanding steps to contain sea erosion

Residents of Chellanam will block the coastal State highway between Fort Kochi and Alappuzha on (July 5) Friday demanding action to contain sea erosion. Chellanam-Kochi Janakiya Vedi, which is organising the blockade, has been demanding comprehensive anti-sea erosion measures since October 2019.

A spokesman of the vedi said on (July 4) Thursday that sea erosion had hit the coastal village seriously. A meeting of residents of the panchayat earlier this week at Kannamaly decided to take the agitation to the streets as repeated promises by the government had not been fulfilled. The blockade is being organised near the Kannamaly police station, where the vedi has found a space to stage its relay protest.

Vedi convener V.T. Sebastian said the government had granted administrative sanction in 2021 for the construction of 10-km granite and tetrapod walls up to CMS Bridge. Six sea groynes near Velankanni and nine near Puthenthode-Kannamaly were also part of the work. The government, through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), sanctioned ₹344.2 crore for the work.

Mr. Sebastian said only 7.36 km of work had been completed so far. Besides, there is a claim that the amount sanctioned for the work has been exhausted after completing the 7.36-km wall and erecting six sea groynes. “This argument cannot be accepted,” said the vedi’s Thushar Nirmal Sarathi.

Minister for Irrigation Roshi Augustine had said that the remaining work would begin in November 2023. It was estimated to cost ₹320 crore. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve too had said that ₹247 crore had been sanctioned for the second phase of work. However, it is now being said that since the Union government had reined in KIIFB, money would not be available for anti-sea erosion work, he added.

The vedi alleged that while the State government had enough funds for the K-Rail project and the coastal highway, it lacked resources to tackle sea erosion.

The government has also not examined the prospects of allowing sea accretion using the dredged materials from the shipping channel of the Kochi port. The protest on Friday is against this lackadaisical approach of the government to sea erosion at Chellanam, Mr. Sebastian said.