Chellanam residents see light at end of tunnel

Tetrapods cast in areas most vulnerable to sea erosion

Residents in the coastal village of Chellanam have widely welcomed works to protect the coast by deploying tetrapods to contain sea swells and subsequent flooding ahead of the rainy season.

A banner behind an autorickshaw in North Chellanam that welcomes the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCC), which has been entrusted with the task of casting and deploying tetrapods along the coast, to the coastal village reflects the sentiments of the residents.

Joseph Denson, who carries the banner behind his autorickshaw, said he did not belong to any political party but hoped that the present pace of works would help residents overcome the crisis the village has been facing for several years.

The cooperative society has been entrusted with the work as part of the coastal protection and other improvements being carried out at a total cost of around ₹314 crore in the region. Construction of groynes to contain sea waves is also part of the second phase of the work.

Panchayat president K.L. Joseph said over 1.8 km of the coast has now been covered by the deployment of tetrapods. The areas covered include some of the most vulnerable places, including the Chellanam fishing harbour segment and Bazaar up to the Puthenthode gap.

P.A. Charles, a fisherman, said residents have so far been safe despite heavy rain. The sea has not turned rough and high waves have not been affecting the coast during these days. He said he lived near the Chellanam fishing harbour, close to Malikaprambu, and residents of the area had not been affected by sea conditions so far this season.

Meanwhile, sources in the Uralungal Society said a total of 15,990 tetrapods weighing two tonnes each and 12,145 tetrapods weighing 3.5 tonnes each had been cast so far. At the same time, nearly 5,000 tetrapods weighing two tonnes and another over 5,000 tetrapods weighing 3.5 tonnes had been deployed along the coast.

Though casting works are expected to progress without much delay, there may be some difficulty in deploying them if the sea gets too rough during the rainy season, sources added. The tetrapods are placed mostly by divers, who go under water to place them firmly.