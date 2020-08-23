Chellanam residents reiterate call for shore protection measures

KOCHI

23 August 2020 14:11 IST

“We want the government to immediately begin coastal protection and beach nourishment works”, said general convenor of the Janakeeya Vedhi, Joseph Arakkal, after the protest

Residents of Chellanam coastal village reiterated their call for urgent measures to protect the coastal segment between St. John Pattam, Fort Kochi and South Chellanam as hundreds of people observed the 300th day of protest action by Chellanam Janakiya Vedhi here on August 22.

The day’s highlight was residents of the village standing in the coastal waters with placard demanding protection of the coast. “We want the government to immediately begin coastal protection and beach nourishment works”, said general convenor of the Janakeeya Vedhi, Joseph Arakkal, after the protest was observed.

He said that beach nourishment, using dredged material from the port area, coupled with other measures like offshore breakwaters, could be used to reduce sea erosion. Sea incursions in early December saw about 20 metres, he claimed, stressing the urgency of the situation.

On August 21, Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) met through a webinar to discuss the urgent threat to life and property in the coastal areas from Fort Kochi to Chellanam. A set of suggestions will be submitted to the Sstate government, said Shaji George, vice-president of KRLCC and T.A. Dalphin from Chellanam.

The webinar was organised under the aegis of the Roman Catholic dioceses of Alappuzha and Kochi. A “people’s guidelines” for protection of the coastal areas and its residents was the focus of the webinar, which was inaugurated by bishop Joseph Kariyil of Kochi diocese. Bishop James Anaparambil made the inroductory speech.

The demand from residents of the coastal segment comes as the district administration has invited competitive bids to rebuild the seawall along some of the most vulnerable stretches in Chellanam like Bazaar and Velankanni.