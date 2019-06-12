Chellanam reeling under heavy waves

The village of Chellanam continued to reel under heavy sea waves and coastal erosion for the fifth day on Tuesday even as about 600 houses close to the coast have sustained damage from sea water incursion.

The situation is grim though people have refused to move to the relief camp opened in North Chellanam at St. May’s LP School, said panchayat vice president K.D. Prasad.

Mr. Prasad claimed that at least 600 houses on the cost had seen water entering their rooms during the high tide hours. But people at Companippady and Bazaar, where the sea erosion is most severe, have preferred to stay in their own homes or to move to their relatives’ houses instead of shifting to the relief camp.

Meanwhile, Kerala Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation has called for an all-party meeting to address the issue of severe erosion of the Chellanam coast. Geenral secretary V.D. Majeendran claimed that political parties were not addressing the problems facing the people but they were playing with their lives. The political parties, he alleged, were indifferent and only using the occasion to gain political mileage.

Mr. Majeendran pointed to the failure of the authorities to erect geotextile tubes to prevent sea incursion before the rains set in and cited it as an example of lack of political will to help the coastal village.