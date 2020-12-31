Chellanam panchayat president to focus on checking sea erosion

Election of the president of Vazhakkualam panchayat postponed

Veteran CPI(M) leader K. D. Prasad, vice-president in the outgoing council, was elected president of the Chellanam panchayat on Wednesday.

He said that the first priority for the panchayat would be to persuade the State government to take up measures against the problem of sea erosion. The village of Chellanam has been at the receiving end of extreme weather condition. The cyclonic storm Ockhi hit the coast of Chellanam in 2017 December severely and several houses were damaged. Since then, periodic sea intrusion has affected the village. Mr. Prasad said that the panchayat also wanted the government to include dozens of damaged houses in the Life Mission programme to be rebuilt at the earliest.

Surumi Ajeesh of the UDF was chosen president of Ayavana panchayat through a draw of lots as both the LDF and UDF candidates bagged seven votes each in the 14-member panchayat council. The LDF contestant was Julie Sunil.

Sonia Murukesan, who was elected president of Vadavukode-Puthenkurisu panchayat, said that the one of the major problems facing the panchayat was the common waste treatment facility at Brahmapuram. It had become a major issue because people were afraid that the plant does not work properly. “It is our intention to see that the plant is operationalised and functions properly”. All efforts would be made to ensure the working of the plant, she said.

Kadamakkudy panchayat president Mary Vincent said that priorities of the panchayat would be to ensure that all those who applied for housing under the Life Mission programme of the government got their houses at the earliest. She said that there were still people, who had their own land, but did not have houses. Besides, she said, the panchayat wanted to revive pokkali rice cultivation in a big way.

Lija Thomas Babu, who was elected presdient of Kumbalanghi panchayat, said that the first priority for the new panchayat administration was resuming KSRTC services to the village, which had now been suspended for a long time. Setting up a proper playground in Kallancherry and improving the facilities at the Kumbalanghi public park were other priorities, she said. Tourism had suffered a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic and attention would be paid to improve facilities and to draw more people to the tourism village.

M. P. Nithamol of the Twenty20 combination was elected president in the Kunnathunadu panchayat. The combination won 11 of the wards while six seats were won by the UDF and LDF won one seat. LDF member stayed away from the voting on Wednesday.

Bincy Biju was elected president of the Mzhuvannoor panchayat where Twenty20 won 14 seats in the 19-member council. The LDF has won four seats and the UDF one seat. The UDF member stayed away from voting.

Mini Ratheesh was elected president of the Kizhakkambalam panchayat where Twenty20 has returned to power winning 18 of the 19 seats in the council. Jincy Aji is the vice-president.

Postponed

Election of the president of Vazhakkualam panchayat has been postponed. The UDF has 11 members and LDF nine members in the panchayat council. Though the UDF has a clear majority, the political front has no candidate for the post of president, which is reserved for the SC community. UDF members stayed away from voting and the required quorum was not achieved.

Election for the post of Vengola panchayt president was not held on Wednesday. The quorum needed to hold the election was not achieved and the election will be held on Thursday even if the quorum was not achieved, said an election official.

None of the eight new councillors of the Twenty20 combination was present in the hall when the time came for the voting. Only eight of the nine UDF members were present with the Muslim League member being absent. Though six LDF members were present they did not enter the voting hall, the official said. The UDF has won nine and the LDF six seats while the Muslim League has one seat.