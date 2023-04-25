Chellanam, Kumbalangi panchayats to push for Water Metro connectivity

April 25, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Chellanam panchayat is planning on requesting for an extension of Kochi Water Metro services to the region.

The council meeting will discuss the plan and submit it before the authorities. “The Water Metro can operate from Cheriyakadavu in Chellanam panchayat to Kumbalangi and connect other nearby points. The residents of Chellanam will benefit if the metro services are extended to the panchayat area. It will also boost the tourism potential of the region,” said panchayat president Joseph K.L.

He said the Water Metro would encourage people to use the public transport network, besides reducing traffic congestion on roads. “The next meeting of the panchayat council will discuss the proposal in detail,” he added.

V.T. Sebastian of the Chellanam Janekeeya Vedhi said a new route could be launched from Cheriyakadavu in Chellanam, connecting the north-end of Kumbalangi, Edakochi, Kumbalam North, Panangad and Udayamperoor. The extension of services would also help improve the earnings of Water Metro, he said.

Kumbalangi panchayat vice president P.A. Sageer said the metro authorities had not yet responded positively to their request to extend services. “We had given a proposal earlier stating that it would help enhance the tourism potential of Kumbalangi,” he said.