Chellanam Janakeeya Vedi takes out march to Kochi Corporation

Protesters demand steps to check sea erosion in coastal areas

The Chellanam-Kochi Janakeeya Vedi on Tuesday took out a march to the Kochi Corporation office in protest against the alleged apathetic approach to the problem posed by sea erosion in coastal areas falling within the corporation limits, and demanding active intervention.

Fr. Thomas Chullikkal inaugurated the march.

Among the demands raised by protesters included inclusion of areas within the corporation limits in the government package for Chellanam-Kochi coastal protection, reconstruction of the Chellanam-Kochi coast by sourcing soil from the Cochin Port Trust and steps to resolve the sea erosion issue.

The activists said the corporation has the responsibility to intervene in the matter and exert pressure on the government to find a solution to the problem since it is caused by the Cochin Port Trust that functions within the corporation limits.

The present project for coastal protection excluded CMS, Kattiparambu, Kaithaveli, Manassery, Saudi, and Beach Road. This deficiency should be addressed and a more comprehensive coastal protection plan should be drawn up, the Janakeeya Vedi demanded.