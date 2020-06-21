Chellanam faces wrath of rough sea yet again

KOCHI

21 June 2020 01:12 IST

Houses flooded following sea incursion in the coastal stretches of the panchayat

As many as 30 houses in Bazaar area of Chellanam have been flooded as several coastal stretches in the panchayat saw sea incursion from Thursday night.

Companippady, Bazaar, Kattiparambu, Ganapathikkadu, Reethalayam, and Velankanni faced the wrath of the rough sea as rains intensified.

There is a lot of apprehension among people about the coming days, said Babu Kaliparambil, a resident of Companippady. He pointed out that high waves and the rough sea condition had seen several homes near the coast facing the threat of flooding.

Advertising

Advertising

The situation is quite grim in south of Velankanni, said Mr. Babu. Jinson Veluthamannungal from Velankanni also said the early weeks of the monsoon had plunged Chellanam into gloom considering the prospects of flooding. He added that efforts to line up geo textile bags along the most vulnerable coastal stretches like Companippady, Bazaar, Velankanni, and Ganapathikkad in the panchayat had suffered a setback as rough sea conditions caused a dredger, meant to be engaged in sand filling in geo textile tubes, came loose from its mooring and was washed ashore last week. The dredger sunk almost totally early this week ending any hope of resumption of coastal protection work in the coming days.

Geo textile bags with sea sand were being laid to prevent sea erosion in places like Velankanni, Bazaar, Vachakkal, and Companippady along 1.10 km of the coastal strech.

The demand for coastal protection has grown loud after Cyclone Ockhi hit the shores of Chellanam in December 2017.