Chellanam, Edvanakkad residents live in fear of sea wrath

Swells, high waves lead to flooding of residential areas on the coast

The coastal segments in Chellanam and Edavannakad are among the worst affected coastal regions in the district in the high waves and sea incursion into residential areas close to the coast.

Around 170 families, all of them depending on fishing as a their means of living, have been affected in the Edavanakkad area where sea incursion has been quite frequent now, said Edvanakkad panchayat vice-president V. K. Iqbal. It is not possible for these people to relocate as they depend mostly on fishing for making a living, he said.

The heavy summer rain and the swelling sea earlier this month had been like a warning for the people living in the coastal area about the upcoming rainy season, when things are likely to get worse.

The Vypeen-Munambam coastal road has been virtually covered in sand through most of its segments along the coast. The residents say that once water brought in by the high waves crossed the road, the entire area would get flooded because of the sand banks that prevent the water from flowing back into the sea.

The most affected areas include ward number 1, Chanthangad, ward 9, Aniyil Kadappuram and ward 13 Pazhangad Kadappuram. These areas were frequently flooded, said Mr. Iqbal, who expressed the need for building breakwaters to prevent further deterioration of the coast. He said that Aniyil Kadappuram urgently needed building of breakwaters so that the people’s lives were not threatened, especially in the wake of the high waves. The problem had been severe of late and could be the result of climate changes, he said.

The first spell of rain early this month was a cause for worry for Chellanam residents, who also experienced a spell of high waves during this week. With the work on erection of the geo-textile tube coming to a halt, the residents of the coastal village fear that the rainy season could bring more misery. The granite seawall along several vulnerable segments need immediate repair, said Jinson Veluthamannungal of Pachima Kochi Theera Samrakshana Samithi.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services had issued a warning of high waves between April 26 and April 28 along the Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Ponnani, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod districts. It had said that there could also be sea incursion during these days.

The warning also said that fishers and coastal residents should keep a watch over the situation and that there could be sea incursion during the time of high tide. The recent bout of high waves and sea incursion had seriously affected the Chellanam mini fisheries harbour. The high waves had resulted in the sinking of an inboard fishing boat that was anchored in the harbour area.