Chellanam continues to reel under flooding

High waves and strong winds continued to wreak havoc on the residents of Chellanam that was flooded by sea water for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. The entire stretch of the coastal area from Manassery, directly west of Thoppumpady to South Chellanam, about 16 km, came under water. Hundreds of homes were affected but no one has shifted to relief camps largely because of the COVID-19 threat and subsequent lockdown of the panchayat.

Babu George whose home was flooded on Monday and Tuesday, said there was nowhere to go for the residents as the lockdown continued and people lived in fear of moving to another place or shifting to the house of their relatives.

He said that the height of the waves that washed over the tottering seawalls in Bazaar, Companippady, Vachakkal, Velankanni, and Kandakkadavu was not as high as that on Monday. Flooding too was less severe on the day but sand and debris had washed into hundreds of homes, he said.

A communication from the district administration said that distribution of geo-textile bags had resumed in the coastal village on Tuesday in the wake of severe flooding. The minor irrigation department was leading an effort to distribute to fill these bags with sand so that they could be laid as a temporary barrier against the rising waves. The 2x1-metre bags would be filled and laid with the help of the residents in each of the areas, said a communication from the administration.

It said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had given instructions to make sure that the issues at Chellanam were taken care of. The Chief Minister had made the remarks at a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation. He said that people in the worst affected areas should be supplied with essentials and a community kitchen may be started to help out those who were unable to cook their own food. The health department and police should take special care if people under COVID-19 observation had to be shifted to relief camps, the Chief Minister was quoted as saying.

Relief camp

A relief camp has been opened at St. Mary’s School while St. Xavier’s School has been identified as a quarantine centre.

Francis Klathungal, a resident, said that a combination of heavy winds and sea-swell had resulted in heavy flooding on Monday.

He said that Monday’s incidents were the worst in his memory.