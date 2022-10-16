Chellanam breathes easy as tetrapod deployment gathers pace

Work on casting and deployment of tetrapods along a segment of the Chellanam coast is moving apace and the fishing village, which has been at the receiving end of rough seas and high waves triggering massive floods, is breathing a little easy.

Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC), which has highlighted the plight of coastal villages in the State, has expressed satisfaction about the pace of work. However, it noted that the season had seen calmer seas than in the previous years, giving rise to confidence among the coastal residents.

KRLCC vice president Joseph Jude said raising the height of the tetrapods to 5.3 metres would ensure that only waves higher than the concrete barriers would affect the coast in the coming seasons.

Sources in the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society, which is executing the work for the Irrigation department, said 42,309 tetrapods of two tonnes each, out of a total of 66,039 tetrapods, had been cast so far. A total of 33,502 tetrapods weighing 3.5 tonnes each, out of a total of 56,110 tetrapods, had been cast. The total casting is 75,811.

At the same time, a total of 29,367 tetrapods of two tonnes each and 25,024 tetrapods of 3.5 tonnes each have been placed so far. The total placement is 54,391 tetrapods. The placement of the concrete barriers means 3,915 metres of the seawall out of a total of 6,600 metres has been completed. The work on placing the systems that support the tetrapods was progressing too, sources in the cooperative added. The present phase of the work is expected to be completed in January.

Mr. Jude said Chellanam residents wanted the seawall to be extended to Saudi and Fort Kochi to make the protection work complete. At present, the placement of tetrapods was taking place between the south end of Chellanam to Kannamaly, he added.