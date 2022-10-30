Chellanam braces for another rainy season

With the onset of Northeast monsoon, Chellanam panchayat is bracing for another rainy season. The coastal panchayat has been at the receiving end of heavy rain triggering high waves and flooding for the past many years. The severity of the flooding of coastal homes has intensified since the end of December 2017 when cyclone Ockhi hit its shores.

The key development being watched this year is the deployment of concrete tetrapods along a small segment of the Chellanam coast and the question is whether these structure will help either prevent sea erosion or reduce its severity.

About 6.6 km of the coast will be lined with tetrapods weighing two tonnes and 3.5 tonnes each. By the middle of October, nearly four km of the coast had been covered by tetrapods, starting from the south end of Chellanam. According to the cooperative that is carrying out the casting and placing of tetrapods, the work in the current phase is to be completed by the third week of January.

Twenty20, which is ruling the panchayat, expressed satisfaction over the speed of casting and laying of tetrapods. Areas between Companypadi and Malakapadi, the coastal segment near Velankanni Church and Kandakkadavu appear to have been rendered safe with tetrapods now.

Jude Joseph of the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council said tetrapods would help overcome sea erosion problem to a great extent in the coming rainy season. He said establishment of groynes, proposed in the next phase of sea protection works, would help the coast.

In the meanwhile, Chellanam Janakiya Vedhi, a formation demanding a comprehensive package to protect the coast between South Chellanam and Fort Kochi-Saudi, said a protest action had been launched four years ago at Companypady demanding comprehensive action for coastal protection. The protest action, launched by a handful of homemakers, had overcome several difficulties to keep alive the cause espoused by them, said V. T. Sebastian of the Vedhi in a statement here.