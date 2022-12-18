Chavittunatakam explores new pastures for a wider reach

December 18, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

Traditional Chavittunatakam artistes are looking to new pastures to give more exposure to an art form that has largely been confined to the coastal Christian community in central Kerala by including non-traditional themes and varied presentations.

The art form, at the heart of which are colourful costumes, high-spirited songs and rhythmic stamping of feet, is known for presenting Christian themes and heroes. But now there is a growing urge for the productions to include local themes for a larger audience.

Britto Vincent, veteran artiste, writer and trainer, says Chavittunatakam has grown over its obsession with traditional themes being presented to entertain a particular community. The spirit of the times is to explore new avenues and include themes with which a larger audience will be able to relate.

It is in this spirit that Mr. Vincent (Britto Asan, as he is called among his circle of friends) is immersed in training to present a glimpse of the circumstances leading to the Mahabharata war. ‘Bharatayudhathinte Nandhi’ (the beginning of Mahabharata war) starts with Arjuna and Duryodhana setting out to seek the support of their neighbouring kingdoms in what looks like an inevitable war.

At one point in the presentation, the two find themselves in the presence of Lord Krishna, who tries to mediate to bring about peace. But his efforts fail as Duryodhana sticks to his stand providing no leeway for peace talks. The one hour and fifteen-minute Chavittunatakam presentation ends with Lord Krishna consoling Arjuna about the inevitability of the war and Arjuna’s role in it.

Earlier instances

Britto Asan says that the theme was presented as a half-hour Chavittunatakam about four decades ago. However, the script and the songs were lost. These have been re-written now to make it a presentation, complete in itself. He said there had been presentations in the past on ‘Veluthampi Dalawa’ as well as ‘Julius Caesar’ but it is now a long time since a theme of ‘Mahabharatam’ made it to the Chavittunatakam stage.

While Britto Asan plays Lord Krishna, other veteran artistes K.P. Benny and Henry Kannamaly play the roles of Arjuna and Duryodhana respectively. The play will be staged on December 27 at the Fort Kochi Veli Pallathuraman Cultural Centre hall from 6 p.m.