Chavara Award for Sanoo

Pinarayi inaugurates cultural meet as part of golden jubilee fete

Noted academic, literary critic and author, M. K. Sanoo, has been selected for the 2021 Chavara Cultural Award in recognition of his contributions to literature, social welfare, and education.

The Chavara Cultural Award is in memory of St. Chavara Kuriakose Elias instituted by the city-based Chavara Cultural Centre, which is celebrating the 50th year of its foundation.

The Chavara Prize comprises a cash award of ₹77,777 and a citation. Prof. Sanu was selected for the prize by a team comprising Fr. Thomas Chathamparambil, who is the CMI Prior General, C. Radhakrishnan, Dr. B. Iqbal, Prof. M. Thomas Mathew, and John Paul. The prize will be handed over at a function in November.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated a cultural meeting organised as part of the golden jubilee celebrations here on Thursday via video conferencing. Mr. Vijayan said St. Kuriakose Elias was a Renaissance man and a great example for all to imitate. Despite efforts by some vested interests, Kerala had not been witness to any communal violence and disturbances. He appealed to the Chavara Cultural Centre to take up the task of spreading harmony and friendship among people.

Prof. Sanoo, who delivered the keynote address, said that Renaissance meant human beings discovering other human beings. This was the strongest message from the saint and the cultural institution established 50 years ago in his name in the heart of Kochi.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan recalled his long association with the Chavara Cultural Centre as a student in the city. P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Goa, delivered a message via video conferencing. Hibi Eden, MP; T. J. Vinod, MLA; Mayor M. Anil Kumar; Justice Mary Joseph of Kerala High Court; and DCC president Mohammed Shias, were among those who spoke at the cultural