ChatGPT, other large language models will disrupt daily lives, says computing science expert

ChatGPT and other large language models are going to disrupt the way people conduct their lives, according to Joemon M. Jose, professor of Information Retrieval (Computing Science) at the School of Computing Science, University of Glasgow, the U.K.

“ChatGPT cannot reproduce a research paper. My students used ChatGPT in exams. They did not get much marks. So, ChatGPT cannot write the answers to the questions that I gave my students,” he said at a lecture on ‘Unleashing the Power of Data in the Era of ChatGPT’ organised jointly by the Centre for Socio-Economic and Environmental Studies, and the Department of Economics, Maharaja’s College, here on Friday.

Maintaining that ChatGPT can be used as a productivity tool, Mr. Jose said it could be used for proofreading. “We can ask ChatGPT to summarise a research paper, paraphrase it in a different set of words. In the immediate future, the effect of ChatGPT is going to be as a productivity tool. For example, if you write a PowerPoint or Word document, the use of large language models like ChatGPT will increase our productivity,” he said.

Mr. Jose, whose current research involves advancing state-of-the-art end-to-end deep learning models for recommendation techniques, said the large language models could show artificial general intelligence or human-like intelligence in many tasks including in the areas of mathematics, law, and arts. “It is going to change the world in the next 10 years. We combine our knowledge and the large language model’s ability to create something more intelligent for analysing data. That is going to make an effect in many fields, including economics,” he said.

Cochin University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran and Maharaja’s College Principal V.S. Joy spoke.

