Chastening defeat for NDA candidate

BJP’s Radhakrishnan forfeits deposit as he fails to bag one-sixth of total polled votes

The rout of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) at the hands of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Thrikkakara byelection may have helped the BJP to get away with its own drubbing at the hustings despite fielding a senior leader.

That the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and BJP State vice president A.N. Radhakrishnan was reduced to an also-ran and had to even forfeit the deposit amount throws light on the enormity of the defeat. Candidates who fail to bag one-sixth of the total polled votes risk losing the deposit money.

It was all the more chastening for Mr. Radhakrishan who had on the morning of the polling bragged of an upset victory thus emerging as the successor to O. Rajagopal, the lone BJP legislator in the history of the party in Kerala. His meagre vote share of 9.57% with 12,957 votes was a drop from the 15,483 votes and a vote share of 11.34% managed by a much low-profile NDA candidate S. Saji in the last Assembly election.

Mr. Radhakrishnan’s best performance came in the first round when he managed to secure 1,612 votes when 21 booths in Edappally area were counted. Even then it was way lower than the 5,978 votes and 3,729 votes bagged by UDF and LDF candidates respectively. His share of votes slipped below 1,000 in four rounds, and it further fell to a mere 367 votes in the final round when votes cast in eight booths in the Thrikkakara region were counted.

It turned out to be humbling loss for the party, which had left no stone unturned in polarising the electorate in the run-up to the election using the Popular Front of India rally in Alappuzha and even the arrest of Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader and former legislator P.C. George for hate campaign.