Charter operator to step up Kochi operations with commissioning of jet terminal at CIAL  

December 01, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Jet charter operator Halo Airways plans to step up its operations from Kochi with the commissioning of a world-class business jet terminal here by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

Shoby T. Paul, chief executive officer of Halo Airways, said there had been more regular deployment of chartered business jets, especially after the pandemic. High net worth individuals are using chartered flights for both business and leisure more frequently, said Mr. Paul, who had been in the field of chartering helicopters initially and shifted to business jets in 2012.

He added that clients had been diverse and included leaders of corporations, government officials, and celebrities.

Kerala stands to gain from the growth in frequency of using chartered flights, and the commissioning of the terminal by December 10 will give the State business as a whole and tourism industry in particular a big boost. The State has turned out to be a more frequented destination for leisure travel as well as business trips. Many of the entities holding business meetings and leisure trips use chartered jets to save time and enjoy comfort and convenience, Mr. Paul said.

Halo Airways has operations out of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Kochi. The jet terminal will have its own novelty and attraction.

CIAL had said that the terminal in Kochi would be the biggest business jet terminal in the country, capable of drawing the best in business.

That his company has seen an annual business growth of 90% since the pandemic is an indication of the shape of things to come as far as the segment of air connectivity business is concerned, Mr. Paul said.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the terminal on December 10. It will be the third terminal at CIAL in addition to facilities handling domestic and international passengers. The jet terminal will have a grand lobby, opulent lounges, business centres, check-in facilities, and Customs and security check-ins complete with a safe house for those in need of security.