Charred body of man found

The charred body of a man was found adjacent to the railway track near Kammattipadam on Wednesday.

The Central police have registered a case. The body was subjected to an inquest and moved to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery.

“The body appears to be that of a 25-year-old man. By the time we were alerted about the incident, the body had been completely burnt. It probably happened in the early morning hours. A clear picture would evolve only after the post mortem is conducted on Friday. We have so far received no man missing complaints matching the features of the body,” the police said.