Kochi

Charred body of man found

The charred body of a man was found adjacent to the railway track near Kammattipadam on Wednesday.

The Central police have registered a case. The body was subjected to an inquest and moved to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery.

“The body appears to be that of a 25-year-old man. By the time we were alerted about the incident, the body had been completely burnt. It probably happened in the early morning hours. A clear picture would evolve only after the post mortem is conducted on Friday. We have so far received no man missing complaints matching the features of the body,” the police said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2021 12:44:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/charred-body-of-man-found/article33679447.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY