Charging stations for autos at Vypeen

S. Sarma, MLA, has said that Vypeen will be the first constituency to provide electric charging stations at all autorickshaw stands.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the State’s first e-mobility expo Evolve - 2019. District Collector S. Suhas, Principal Secretary (Transport) K.R. Jyothilal, Industries Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, and Transport Commissioner Sudesh Kumat attended the function.

