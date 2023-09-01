ADVERTISEMENT

Chargesheet filed in Aluva child murder case

September 01, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police filed a chargesheet on Friday in connection with the murder of a five-year-old girl at Aluva on July 28 after alleged rape by Asafaq Aslam, a worker who hailed from Bihar.

The chargesheet was filed by a team led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar before the Ernakulam Additional District Sessions Court (Atrocities Against Women and Children). The 645-page chargesheet was filed after garnering strong medical, circumstantial, scientific and cyber-forensic evidence, and has arrayed 99 witnesses, says a release.

It was readied on the basis of evidence garnered by, among others, two teams of police personnel who went to Bihar and New Delhi, to verify antecedents of the accused. The chargesheet has requested that trial in the case begin as soon as possible. It is hoped that the trial will get over in 90 days, it says.

The case was probed by teams led by DySP P. Prasad and Inspector M.M. Manjudas. The special public prosecutor is Mohan Raj.

