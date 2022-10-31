Charges framed against Dileep, Sarath

ADVERTISEMENT

Charges were framed against actor Dileep and his friend Sarath G. Nair for the alleged destruction and disappearance of evidence in the actor rape case.

District and Sessions Judge Honey M. Varghese read out the charges and explained it to them. The accused denied the charges. The proceedings of the day were held in-camera.

The additional charges were slapped on the accused after the conclusion of a further investigation following a statement of filmmaker Balachandrakumar that he had seen Dileep and others watching the visuals of the alleged rape at the Aluva residence of the actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution has accused Dileep of committing offences under Section 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen the offender) and Section 204 (destruction of a document or an electronic record to prevent its production as evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

It was alleged that Dileep had secured the visuals of the alleged rape recorded in a memory card and viewed it by enhancing its voice. He was alleged to have prepared the verbatim statement of the visuals and photographed the statement using a mobile phone. The photographs were later deleted with the help of his lawyers, it was alleged.

Dileep was also alleged to have created a fake WhatsApp chat group to appear that he was falsely implicated in the case.

The actor denied the charges and pleaded innocent of the charges levelled against him.

Sarath was accused of committing the offence under Section 201 for causing the disappearance of a tablet containing the visuals of the alleged sexual assault. However, the police had failed to dig out the tablet and other devices in which the accused allegedly watched the alleged visuals.

The trial court had earlier turned down the discharge petition of the accused noting that the facts emerging from the materials produced by the prosecution, when taken at face value, disclosed the existence of the necessary ingredients to constitute the offence.

The prosecution has listed 39 additional witnesses to be examined in the case. The court will consider the case again on November 3.