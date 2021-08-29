Charges against Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson politically motivated, says Congress

KOCHI

29 August 2021 21:44 IST

Twenty UDF members pass resolution expressing support for ruling council

Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan has said that she is now more confident after the Ernakulam district leadership of the Congress gave her a clean chit after allegations that the ruling council had paid ₹10,000 each to 43 members of the council ahead of Onam.

While the party district leadership maintained the allegations were politically motivated, the chairperson said they were aimed at bringing her down.

The party leadership had met the civic body chief and chairpersons of standing committees early last week as part of an investigation into the charges. Party sources said the allegations were levelled by vested interests.

Meanwhile, 20 UDF members of the council expressed confidence in the leadership of Ms. Thankappan and signed a resolution expressing their support for the ruling council. The resolution accused the Opposition LDF of attempting to discredit the ruling council, and that the UDF councillors stood united in their efforts to resist Opposition moves.

Noushad Pallechi, UDF councillor and one of the signatories to the resolution, said the Congress leadership was convinced that the charges were politically motivated.