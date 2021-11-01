Charge-sheet filed in murder of dental student

KOCHI

01 November 2021 22:23 IST

The special team that was probing the murder of Manasa, a dental student, at Kothamangalam by Rakhil of Thalassery, submitted a 200-page charge-sheet in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kothamangalam.

Rakhil, who took his own life soon after shooting Manasa to death, is the prime accused, while Kannur native Adityan and Bihar natives Sonu Kumar and Manish Kumar Verma have been arrayed as the first, second and third accused, on the charge of abetting the murder. The three accused are now in judicial custody.

Held with drug

Personnel of the Excise (Aluva range) arrested an Assam native Imdadul Haq, 29, on the charge of possessing 3 gms of what is known among narcotic drug addicts as snow ball, considered a premium grade heroin.

The drug fetched a price of ₹3,000 for 2 mg in the open market. Its use could increase blood pressure and induce a heart attack. It was brought to Kochi from drug peddlers in Guwahati.

Certificate forgery

The Nedumbassery police arrested Dominic, 35, of Vizhinjam on the charge of forging experience certificates of a Navi Mumbai firm for candidates who were to appear for a job interview.

The arrest followed the police arresting two youths, Shibin and Pramod of Vizhinjam in August, as they were trying to fly abroad for a job as seamen, based on the forged experience certificates.