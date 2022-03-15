Charge sheet filed in model death case

Eight persons, including hotelier, in the dock

KOCHI

The police have submitted the charge sheet against eight persons, including hotelier Roy Vayalattu, in the case related to the death of two models and another person in a car accident in November last year in Kochi.

Abdul Rahiman, who reportedly drove the car in an inebriated condition, was arraigned as the first accused in the charge sheet filed in the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

Saiju M. Thankachan, who chased the car in which the models were travelling, had also been named as an accused in the case. The staff of Hotel Fort Kochi Number 18, who destroyed the video footage of the hotel, were booked for destruction of evidence. It was in this hotel that the two models had partied before the accident. Roy and Saiju have also been charged with attempting to outrage the modesty of women.

Three persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling after the party overturned at Chakkaparambu in the early hours of November 1. The police case was that the car met with the accident after being chased by Saiju.