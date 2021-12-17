Charge sheet filed against Monson in POCSO case

Kochi

17 December 2021

Case pertains to alleged sexual abuse and rape of daughter of his employee

The Crime Branch on Friday filed a charge sheet running into 270 pages against alleged fraudster Monson Mavunkal in a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences

(POCSO) Act.

It was filed before the Additional District and Sessions Court for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children within 59 days after the case was registered, which is considered an achievement since charge sheets are supposed to be filed within 60 days in POCSO cases.

The case pertains to the alleged multiple sexual abuse and rape of a minor, the daughter of an employee of the accused, in 2019. Monson is the sole accused in the case registered on a complaint filed by the survivor, who was by then an adult, shortly after the arrest of the accused on the night of September 25.

As per the charge sheet, the accused deployed a mix of coercion and persuasion to sexually exploit the petitioner at his home during 2019. He reportedly promised the petitioner to help with her education besides training her to be a cosmetologist. Incidentally, among his many alleged frauds, Monson also claimed to be a cosmetologist and had treated even celebrities.

He allegedly promised the petitioner and her mother to build them a house and got their house at Kumbalanghi demolished. They were then shifted to a rented house near his house at Kaloor.

Monson allegedly raped the petitioner a week before his arrest. A separate case has been registered for the alleged rape after the petitioner had attained adulthood.

The Crime Branch had recorded the arrest of Monson in the case on November 16 by which time he was already behind the bars in a slew of other cases. Investigation officer Y.R. Restem, DySP, filed the charge sheet. The charge sheet also draws strength from the statements of 36 witnesses.