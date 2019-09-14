Chaos at Palarivattom likely to worsen with opening of flyovers

The impending worsening of traffic chaos at Palarivattom bypass junction due to additional influx of vehicles when six-lane flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor are opened to traffic in early 2020 has set alarm bells ringing.

The situation at Palarivattom would have been manageable but for uncertainty about the plight of the damaged four-lane flyover here which was closed to traffic since May. The State government is expected to take a decision on whether to strengthen the flyover using carbon-fibre wrapping, or to dismantle all the girders and pier caps and rebuild them, on Monday.

Structural engineering experts had said that the flyover could be strengthened in three months’ time, while the second option, which will ensure a more durable structure, might take a year.

‘Develop keyroads’

Expressing deep concern at the impending scenario, P.T. Thomas, MLA, sought urgent measures to improve westward connectivity from the NH bypass towards the city by improving and extending roads which run in the east-west direction. “The State government and the Kochi Corporation must take measures to clear bottlenecks on Thammanam-Pullepady Road and to extend it towards Chakkaraparambu on Palarivattom-Vyttila bypass. This will throw open a new corridor for vehicles which would otherwise have to jostle for space at the already chaotic Palarivattom and turn towards the city. Land must be urgently acquired at narrow portions.”

Another road that holds tremendous potential to decongest Palarivattom is Subhash Bose Road. The congestion at its eastern end beneath Ponnurunni overbridge can be overcome if the road is extended 75 metres up to the service road on the eastern side of NH bypass at Vyttila.

A proposal on this was pending before the Kochi Corporation, Mr. Thomas said.

Another under-utilised east-west road which vehicles from NH bypass can take is Chilavannoor Bund Road that links Thykoodam on the bypass with Panampilly Nagar. “It can decongest S.A. Road since light vehicles can easily take a diversion at Thykoodam and reach the city. The sole bottleneck is a 200-metre portion at Thykoodam which the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) must widen,” said Abraham Jacob who owns a house on Bund Road.

Responding to this, GCDA Chairman V. Salim said that most landowners on either side of the bottlenecked corridor were positive to GCDA’s offer to rehabilitate them in Panampilly Nagar, where land is much costlier. “The State government’s permission is required to finalise terms and conditions on the issue,” he added.

Diverting city-bound vehicles from the NH bypass will lessen congestion at Palarivattom and to some extent at Edappally, said P.M. Harris, chairman of the Kochi Corporation’s Works Standing Committee. “The Thammanam-Pullepady Road can be extended to Padma Junction and to the NH bypass if the State government allots adequate funds,” he said.