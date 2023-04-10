Changes in structure of Industries department aimed at drawing investments, says Minister

April 10, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Changes in the structure and functioning of the Industries department are part of a set of initiatives to encourage fresh investments in the State, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said here on Monday. He was speaking at the inauguration of Mission 1,000.

For instance, the department will see responsibilities being given to officials to look after various segments such as the Year of Enterprises campaign and Mission 1,000, he added.

The Minister said other measures such as industries on campus, speedy land allotment to industrial units, private industrial estates, and coming together of entrepreneurs at the level of local self-government bodies would boost the efforts of the government to encourage investments.

The allotment of land in industrial areas and estates will be done shortly. The Revenue department has worked on the issue, and a draft is ready for land allotment. Together with land allotment, sanction accorded to a dozen private industrial estates will help create a more friendly atmosphere for investments.

Mr. Rajeeve said the second Year of Enterprises would also see interns appointed earlier to potential investors visiting new enterprises to identify problems and bottlenecks.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who inaugurated the Mission 1,000 portal, said the department would support efforts by the government to draw more investments. He added that Kerala was in a position to handle the emerging areas of knowledge-based and technology-driven economy. Support from the government had been forthcoming through interest subvention schemes and cheaper loans through institutions such as the Kerala Financial Corporation, he said.

Eom / Mka