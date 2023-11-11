Changes in cloud structure, intense rain pose major threat, say researchers

November 11, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Significant structural changes in cloud formation with intense formations occurring more frequently and in wider areas over southeast Arabian Sea in recent years have triggered fears of more intense rain akin to mini cloudbursts over larger areas in Kerala than in the past possibly triggering landslips, wind gusts, lightning, and flash floods.

A series of papers published by researchers from various institutions, including the Cochin University of Science and Technology, point out increasing depth of cloud formations and their more frequent formations since 2019.

These cloud depths range between one and 14 km. They also cause heavy downpour in wider areas than experienced earlier. The frequency of these intense cloud formations has increased during monsoon and post-monsoon period, says S. Abhilash at the Cusat radar facility speaking on the sidelines of a two-day climate camp organised by the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad and other organisations for 80 selected climate studies enthusiasts from all over Kerala.

The phenomenon has been attributed to global warming resulting in more thermal instability in south-east Arabian Sea. The cloud depth or intensity detected on earlier occasions used to be in the range of one to five km during the monsoon. As a result, northeast monsoon, which used to be characterised by short rain spells accompanied by lightning in small areas, is now spread wider and is more intense.

Dr. Abhilash also points to the frequency of lightning. Since people are more aware and take precautions, there may be less damage from lightning occurrences than in the recent past but the fact is that the frequency of lightning has now gone up considerably.

The intensity of cloud formation and subsequent rain also leads to thrust of air from top to bottom with winds acquiring speed up to 40 to 50 km. These winds can uproot electrical posts and cultivated crops such as banana and rubber trees.

In two recent papers, researchers say cloudburst and floods in Kerala during 2019 point to rainfall over the west coast of India getting more convective (deeper, ice-rich) in recent decades. The 2019 climate event satisfies the criteria for a mesoscale cloudburst event, more common in the north of the country.

Their analysis shows rainfall in excess of 50 mm in two hours at many places on August 8, 2019. If 2019 is a pointer to how global warming affects the region, changes in cloud structure and intense rainfall events pose a big threat to vulnerable Western Ghats ecosystems.