Changampuzha Park revamp to be launched on Friday

The ₹4-crore work is expected to be completed in around six months

August 30, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ₹4-crore work to revamp one of Kochi’s iconic public spaces, the Changampuzha Park, will be inaugurated on Friday by former chairman of Greater Cochin Development Authority K. Balachandran.

A press release from the Public Relations Department here said that the work to revamp the park is being undertaken by GCDA with the financial support of Cochin Smart Mission Limited.

Changampuzha Park is a monument to the great romantic poet Changampuzha Krishna Pillai. It is one of the busiest public spaces in Edappally, Kochi, and its upkeep is overseen by Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram supported by GCDA.

Art performances apart, the park plays host to discussions on art and culture, public meetings, and creative get-togethers. It was established in 1977 and inaugurated by then chief minister C. Achutha Menon. The Chamapuzha Samskarika Kendram took over the upkeep of the park in 1997.

The blueprint for the revamp of the park has been prepared with the help of the Indian Institute of Architects, Kochi Centre, and Participative Public Space Intervention Proposal. It is expected that the works will be completed in around six months.

