Chandy for probe into corrupt practices

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has called for a probe into the alleged corrupt practices involved in events leading to the Supreme Court verdict on the demolition of the four apartment complexes at Maradu that has brought 363 families to the brink of eviction from their homes.

He hoped that the all-party meeting to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday would pave the way for an all-party delegation visiting New Delhi to convince the authorities of the consequences of implementing the Supreme Court order. “We respect the court, but there should be humane consideration as well as practicability,” he told a gathering of Congress workers and apartment residents.

Mr. Chandy was inaugurating a rally organised by the District Congress Committee in support of the residents. He later met the apartment owners and encouraged them to continue the fight without losing strength of mind. The former Chief Minister was joined by MPs P.K. Kunhalikutty and Hibi Eden.

Mr. Chandy also said the action taken by the State government with regard to the recommendations of the Kasturi Rangan Committee on protection of Western Ghats should be considered as a model for environmental protection. The Muslim League, Aam Aadmi Party, and the CPM-backed CITU too have come out in support of the residents.